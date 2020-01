23 stycznia to Dzień bez Opakowań Foliowych

View this post on Instagram

The world's worst plastic polluter has committed to plastic bans starting this year! This is not a drill! 🚨 China just announced a plastic bag ban in all major cities by the end of 2020! Single-use straws are being banned as well, with towns and cities across China forced to reduce their single-use plastic consumption by 30% by 2025. China is also working on phasing out other sources of plastic waste, like plastic utensils and plastic shipping packages. So what makes this ban so special? China is the world's biggest plastic producer, with 66 million tons of it produced in 2010! As it stands now, China is the leading contributor of mismanaged plastic waste. Trash overwhelms China's landfills, pollutes its rivers and winds up in the ocean, killing marine life. This ban is a big step in bringing that vicious cycle to an end for good!! 🙌