5 lutego to Dzień Nutelli

View this post on Instagram

Meet Sara Rosso, the founder and brainchild behind #WorldNutellaDay (our favorite holiday!) Make sure to follow our channels tomorrow to celebrate the big day with us!⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ #Nutella #WorldNutellaDay2020 #Breakfast #BreakfastLover #BreakfastIdeas